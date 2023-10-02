Nigeria’s Youth: The Powerhouse for Global Digital Transformation

Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, emphasised the potential of Nigeria’s youth during the Platform’s Independence Anniversary event in Lagos. He highlighted that the youth are the nation’s most significant asset, capable of reshaping the global landscape with adequate support.
Tijani pointed out that Africa boasts a vast youth demographic, with Nigeria contributing a significant portion, many of whom are tech-savvy.
Drawing a comparison, he mentioned that one is more likely to encounter ten software engineers in Lagos than in the UK or the US. Tijani stressed the importance of Africa’s 1.2 billion population, 40% of whom are young, and Nigeria’s role in this demographic.
In Nigeria, 60% of its 220 million citizens are below 25, making them digital natives. Tijani believes that with the right resources, these young individuals can drive global digital transformation.
Tijani acknowledged Nigeria’s rich human capital, noting the presence of Nigerians in top global academic institutions. He praised Nigerians for their relentless drive and desire to make a significant impact, stating that they always seek ways to contribute, regardless of their achievements.
Editorial:
The future of any nation lies in the hands of its youth. In Nigeria, this statement holds even more weight. With a significant portion of its population being young, tech-savvy individuals, the country is poised to be a global leader in the digital age.
We believe that Nigeria’s youth are not just the future of the nation but also the future of the world. Their potential is undeniable, and with the right resources and support, they can lead global digital transformation.
However, recognising potential is one thing; harnessing it is another. Those in power must invest in education, infrastructure, and opportunities that cater to this demographic. By doing so, they can ensure that these young individuals have the tools they need to succeed and drive innovation.
The world is rapidly evolving, and digital technology is at the forefront of this change. Nigeria has a golden opportunity to be at the helm of this transformation, but it requires action, investment, and belief in its youth.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with over 220 million people.
- Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations globally, with 60% under the age of 25.
- The Nigerian tech industry has seen significant growth in recent years, with startups raising millions in funding.
- Nigeria has produced numerous globally recognised figures in various fields, from literature to music and technology.