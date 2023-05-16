The Indian multinational mobile network provider, Bharti Airtel Limited, is best known simply as Airtel.
Airtel provides mobile network services in eighteen countries spanning Africa, South Asia, and even the Channel Islands.
With over 439 million subscribers globally, Airtel is the second-largest mobile network provider in the entire world.
Airtel operates in 14 African countries, a major one being Nigeria.
According to statistics reported by the Nigerian Communications Commission, Airtel Nigeria has over 46 million subscribers and holds nearly 27% of the Nigerian mobile network market.
This makes Airtel Nigeria the second-largest mobile network operator in Nigeria.
Which Airtel plan is best for data?
I have researched this in-depth. There are two data bundles; you will find that you get the best value out of any of the data plans if you are one of the more average data users when it comes to your smartphone.
One of these plans is a data plan, and the other is a Truly Unlimited plan.
An Airtel Data plan might be the right choice if data is the only thing you care about. However, if you want other features and data, you might want to look at other types of plans.
Truly Unlimited plans are great for people who want a combination of features in a plan; talk time, messaging, and data.
These plans offer balanced features for all of your mobile usage needs and even offer some free bonus features as a gift from Airtel.
The R48 Data plan offers 3GB data with a validity of 28 days, which is perfect because according to a July 2019 OFCOM’s Communication Market Report, a study found that the average person used approximately 3GB of mobile data per month in 2019.
The R219 Truly Unlimited plan offers 1GB of mobile data allowance per day, truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, all with a validity of 28 days.
This plan also offers a few additional benefits: free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream. Airtel Xstream has more than 350 free live TV channels and many of your favourite movies and TV shows.
However, I do need to note that your data balance does not roll over—so if you don’t use it, you will lose it upon its expiration date.
You want to check your remaining balances towards the end of the month and use it all to make sure you get your money’s worth.
How to choose the best Airtel data plan for your personal needs is up to you. We’ve already determined that one of the top mobile data providers is Airtel, now you get to decide what is the best data plan for you.
What are the data plans for Airtel?
Airtel offers a wide variety of data plans to choose from, and Airtel 4G plans are some of the best data plans available to buy in Nigeria.
Just check the price data, range of plans, and customer satisfaction against its competitors, and you’ll see why this is on the top tier of mobile network providers in Nigeria.
We are going to cover a basic overview of all of Airtel’s data plans. As you read about all the great data plans, you might find yourself wondering, ‘But how do I subscribe?’ The process for subscribing to a data plan Airtel offers is quite simple.
You dial the subscription codes on your smartphone dial-pad. Do not send the message via SMS text message. Dial the subscription codes on your smartphone dialer as if you were about to make a phone call.
PAY AS You Use
You do not have to subscribe to a data plan to surf the web with Airtel. You can use the PAYU program to pay for data as you use it at a rate of N3 per MB. To sign up for PAYU, dial *400#.
Daily/Weekly Plans
The 40MB plan is valid for 1 day and costs N50. Dial *141*50# to purchase this plan.
The 100MB plan is also valid for only 1 day and costs N100. Dial *141*100# to purchase this plan.
The 1GB plan costs N300 and is valid for 1 day. This is one of the popular plans for people who need to use a fair amount of data in 1 day because it has a decent data allowance for a 24-hour period. The code to dial to subscribe is *141*354#
Likewise, you can opt for the 2GB plan valid for 2 days at a rate of N500. With this plan rather than the previous one, you will save a little on the amount you spend for your data but still maintain equally the data you would have had otherwise. The code for subscription is *141*504#, dial to get this bundle for N500.
For N200, you get 200MB data with a validity of 3 days. Dial *141*200# to get this bundle on your mobile device.
Rather than 1GB for 1 day, N300 can also buy you 350MB for 7 days validity. Dial *141*300# to get this bundle.
Rather than 2GB for 2 days, N500 can also buy you 1GB for 7 days validity. Dial *141*502# to get this bundle for N500.
For N1,500, you can purchase 6GB, valid for 7 days. Dial *141*1504# to secure your data, 6GB for 7 days.
Monthly Plans
The 1.5GB monthly plan is valid for 30 days and costs N1,000. Dial *141*1000# to get this data for the month.
For N1,200, you can get 2GB data valid for 30 days. Dial *141*1200# to secure 2GB data for the month.
If you want a data plan for the average user, you can purchase the N1,500 Airtel data plan, which offers a data allowance of 3GB, valid for 30 days. If you would like to subscribe, dial *141*1500#.
If you need a little more data than the average user, I have the plan for you.
So that you won’t have to check your data to make sure you aren’t running out with just 3GB, you can subscribe to the 4.5GB Airtel data plan with a validity of 30 days for just N2,000. Dial *141*2000# to secure this data.
The rest of the monthly data plans are for users who use more data per month than the average person.
The 6GB plan is valid for 30 days and costs N2,500. Dial *141*2500# to secure this monthly data.
For N3,000, you can get 8GB data with 30 days validity. To subscribe, dial *141*3000#.
A whopping 11GB data is available for purchase for N4,000, valid for 30 days only. To subscribe to this data motherload, dial *141*4000#.
Social Plans
The 20MB plan for N25 is valid for 1 day, and grants access to chatting on WhatsApp only. It does not offer any other features. You can get this simple social plan by using code *948*4#.
The rest of the basic social plans grant you access to Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, but no other social media sites.
You can get 40MB data for 1 day, and it costs N50. You can get this data plan by dialling code *991*4#.
200MB data is available for 5 days at a rate of N100. Dial code *688*3# for this data package.
If you prefer a longer-term data plan, something closer to 30 days, we want you to know about the 700MB social plan that’s good for 25 days. This Airtel social data plan costs N300, and you can subscribe by dialling *688*1#.
If the basic social plans that only offer Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, but nothing else, aren’t right for you, then we urge you to check out the Airtel data bundles for specific socials and news.
You might find a data bundle that is the perfect match for your needs based on the price data and the data balance offered.
Instagram Bundles
There are two Airtel Instagram plans, and this type of data bundle offers access to Instagram only.
The first Instagram data bundle costs N100, and it is a 250MB plan with 1-day validity. *141*105# is the code to use if you wish to use this data bundle.
The second Instagram data bundle is a 1GB plan with 1-day validity, and it costs N200. *141*205# is the subscription code for this data bundle.
Facebook & WhatsApp Bundles
There are three Facebook & WhatsApp Airtel data bundles; a daily, weekly, and monthly plan. Airtel offers tons of variety in all their plan packages, so how to choose is up to you.
You may choose based on price data or data balance.
The Airtel FB+WA Daily data bundle is a 100MB plan and is valid for 1 day. It costs N25. The subscription code is *141*254#.
The Airtel FB+WA Weekly data bundle is, of course, valid for 1 week. You get 200MB data for N50, and the subscription code is *141*54#.
Finally, the Airtel FB+WA Monthly data bundle is valid for 30 days. With this data plan, you get 500MB data for N100, and the subscription code is *141*104#.
Opera Bundles
There are three Airtel Opera bundle plans; a daily, weekly, and monthly plan. The Opera data plans only grant access to the Opera mini browser and news app.
The first Opera bundle is valid for 1 day. It offers 25MB data for N20, and the subscription code is *141*253#.
The second Opera bundle is valid for 1 week, and data in the amount of 100MB. This bundle costs N50, and the subscription code is *141*53#.
The third Opera bundle costs N100. It is valid for 30 days, and the data allotment is 300MB. The subscription code is *141*103#.
How can I get 1GB for N200 on Airtel?
The 2G Airtel data plan release was a secret, but we have all the details on how you can get 1GB for 200 Naira.
This will only work on 2G networks. If your phone is on 3G or Airtel 4G, you will have to go to your phone’s settings and change your preferred network to 2G to use the plan. You might be asking, “How can I do that?” We have the steps for you.
How To Set Your Phone To 2G
Go to Settings > More > Mobile networks > Preferred network type. From this screen, you will select 2G.
Once you have your phone operating on a 2G network, you can recharge your line with N200 airtime, then subscribe using code *141*205#. This will grant you 1GB of Instagram data valid for 1 day. You can use this code again each day.
How can I get free 4g data on Airtel?
Airtel released a new initiative for customers upgrading to a 4G phone. They will receive 30GB of free Airtel 4G data service simply for upgrading to Airtel 4G.
This is good to know if you’re getting ready to buy a new phone so that you can inquire about the available phones and what is compatible with the Airtel 4G initiative.
You will be able to check with the customer service department if you are ready to upgrade. They can clarify all the details of the program for you.
Final Thoughts
Airtel Nigeria offers a wide variety of plans to fit the needs of any mobile user. Whether you wish to buy data by the day or 30 days at a time or wish to pay as little as N20 or as much as N4,000, there is an Airtel data plan built especially for someone like you.
FAQs
How can I see all of the available Airtel data plans?
If you want to know how to view all available plans, Airtel makes it very easy. You dial the code *141# on your smartphone dial-pad.
You are also able to view the plans in an internet browser on the Airtel Nigeria website if that’s your preference.
How can I deactivate my data bundle?
For Android data bundles, the dialling code to end your subscription is *438*100#.
For Mega Bundles, the dialling code to end your subscription is *408*100#.
For Daily/Weekly plans, Text STOP to 141 to deactivate.