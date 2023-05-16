You never know when you might need to know how to check Glo data balance. You should always be aware of your data balance to know if you have enough data to do what you want.
An internet subscription for data is something you should check often.
By knowing how to check Glo data balance, you will also know if you’re on the correct data subscription or tariff plan. The Glo network has several data plans, so you can find one that works for you.
Whether you want to use a USSD code to check Glo data balance or another method, knowing your data balance on the Glo network is easy.
How to Check Glo Data Balance using USSD
If you’re here to know how to check Glo data balance, look no further. To check your data balance, key the code *777#, select Manage Data, and then Data Balance.
From there, you have several ways to check your balance. Number 1 will give you your Glo 3G, and 4G data balance and Number 4 will allow you to manage your data plan.
Checking your Glo Data Balance via SMS
The SMS method to check Glo data balance is also standard for some. It’s the way that many people on the Glo Nigeria network check Glo data balance.
They choose to receive their data balance via SMS by keying in the word INFO and sending it to 127.
If you key in this code on the Glo network, you will receive an SMS from Glo Nigeria, and in it, you will see your Glo data balance along with the expiry date so that you know when your current data balance on Glo expires.
From this, you can decide if you have enough Glo data to see you through the current period or whether you need to upgrade your data plan always to have some Glo data.
You may occasionally see not just your Glo data balance but offers on bonus data that may be available to you.
On balance how to check Glo data is one method that keeps you on top of your data plan.
Be sure to keep up to date with the latest offers and watch for the expiry date.
If You Have an Internet Subscription
You can also go onto the HSI Glo Com website if you don’t want to check Glo data balance via SMS or USSD.
To check Glo data balance online, visit the website to see if you are eligible for any bonus data.
This is also one of the best ways to get help with your Glo internet subscription. The website shows how to check Glo data balance and is the best place to get some help with your plan.
Leave a reply in the Help post when prompted in the sidebar, and a Glo staff member will send info you need.
It’s easy to know how to check Glo data balance because you can use practically any device to check your Glo data. If you already have a Glo account, you don’t need other subscription codes to stay on top of your data plan.
Check Your Glo Bonus Data Balance
If you have bonus data as part of a Glo promotion, you might want to know how to check this balance separately. To check your Glo bonus data balance, follow these steps:
- Dial 12222# on your phone.
- You’ll receive a message with your bonus data balance and the expiry date.
This method is beneficial when you want to monitor your bonus data usage separately from your main data balance.
In Summary
So, to summarise how to check Glo data balance:
- Check your Glo data balance via the USSD code *777#
- Receive a message from the network and check your data balance by texting INFO to 127
- Get your Glo data balance online by visiting hsi.glo.com.
Using these easy tips lets you know exactly how to check your Glo data balance so you’ll never be caught without data!
Don’t forget that the Glo website also has a handy Glo Data Calculator to check exactly how much Glo data you need.